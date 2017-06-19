Teen in critical condition after hit ...

Teen in critical condition after hit and run accident in Salinas

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: KION 46

On Saturday, June 17, a 17-year-old was a victim of a hit and run accident next to an apartment complex at North Davis Road and Larkin Street. Police said the victim was crossing outside of the crosswalk toward an apartment building when he was struck by a car and thrown up onto the windshield.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home 16 hr Hugh Jass 8
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) 16 hr Mari Cone 9
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,292

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC