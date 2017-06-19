Teen in critical condition after hit and run accident in Salinas
On Saturday, June 17, a 17-year-old was a victim of a hit and run accident next to an apartment complex at North Davis Road and Larkin Street. Police said the victim was crossing outside of the crosswalk toward an apartment building when he was struck by a car and thrown up onto the windshield.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KION 46.
