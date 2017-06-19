Taylor Farms awards $170,000 in schol...

Taylor Farms awards $170,000 in scholarships

Salinas, Calif.-based Taylor Farms awarded 12 first-time winners and 22 renewal recipients a total of $170,000 at the company's annual Scholarship Luncheon. All of the recipients are children of full-time Taylor Farms employees.

