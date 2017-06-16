Suspect struck, killed on Highway 101 in Salinas Police were pursuing the occupants of a stolen car at the time of the incident. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/16/suspect-struck-killed-highway-101-salinas/402558001/ A suspect fleeing police was struck and killed while trying to run across Highway 101 near Laurel Drive at 8:53 p.m. Thursday, according to the Salinas Police Department.

