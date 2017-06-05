Salinas woman who molested teen boy sent to prison on probation violation.

Annette Banda, the Salinas mom who was convicted of repeatedly molesting a teenage boy over the course of several years, is on her way to prison. Superior Court Judge Carrie Panetta imposed a sentence of five years and eight months on the 53-year-old woman, after finding she violated terms of her probation, Monterey County District Attorney Dean Flippo announced Tuesday.

