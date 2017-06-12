Salinas Valley replacement water program expected to cost farmers $1 million in first year
Salinas >> It's expected to cost area agri-businesses about $1 million to provide bottled water to lower-income Salinas Valley residents whose water supply has been contaminated by nitrates in the first year of a pilot program. Salinas Basin Agricultural Stewardship Group representative Brett Harrell told the Monterey County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday that's what a coalition of 50 or so agri-businesses will pay for the program aimed at providing a replacement water supply for 35 water systems and about 850 people in the area.
