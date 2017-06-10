Salinas police to offer bilingual community academy Salinas Police Department will start offering a bilingual version of its community police academy this fall. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/10/salinas-police-offer-bilingual-community-academy/386191001/ In an effort to reach more of the community's large Spanish-speaking population, the Salinas Police Department will start offering a bilingual version of its community police academy this fall.

