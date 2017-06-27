Salinas group helps parents navigate school system
SALINAS >> With three children in the education system, Alma Loredo has encountered a lot of frustration in attempting to find solutions to their concerns. At times, it felt like the issues she brought up to teachers and administrators were falling on deaf ears.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|ZipWreck
|3
|Help me get home
|Jun 23
|roy cohn esq
|9
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Mari Cone
|9
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May '17
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May '17
|Fil
|3
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC