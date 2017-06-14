Salinas - Dreamer' deportation case dismissed
Salinas 'Dreamer' deportation case dismissed Juan Martinez was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to a procedural error at the jail. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/14/salinas-dreamer-deportation-case-dismissed/394881001/ The deportation case against a Salinas "Dreamer" who was erroneously picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Monterey County Jail earlier this year has been dismissed, according to his attorney.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 6
|April Dahl
|6
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC