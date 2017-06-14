Salinas 'Dreamer' deportation case dismissed Juan Martinez was turned over to Immigration and Customs Enforcement due to a procedural error at the jail. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/14/salinas-dreamer-deportation-case-dismissed/394881001/ The deportation case against a Salinas "Dreamer" who was erroneously picked up by Immigration and Customs Enforcement at the Monterey County Jail earlier this year has been dismissed, according to his attorney.

