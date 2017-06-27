Police seek info on hit-and-run that injured student William Vasquez Hernandez, 17, remains in intensive care after being injured in the hit-and-run collision. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/27/police-seek-info-hit-and-run-injured-student/430717001/ Salinas police are asking for the public's help in identifying the driver in a hit-and-run collision that left a 17-year-old seriously injured earlier this month.

