Police make more than 100 arrests in Chinatown
Salinas Police make more than 100 arrests in Chinatown Effort intended to help coordinate assistance to Chinatown residents Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/03/salinas-police-make-more-than-100-arrests-chinatown/367544001/ With few alternatives, homeless residents of Chinatown decide what to do now their encampments have been cleared by city contractors on Thursday, April 27th, 2017. In a media release titled "Progress on Chinatown Safety Campaign" the Salinas police department has made more than 100 arrests in the past eight days.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC