Phone jingle advises California immigrants of their rights
These are uncertain times for the immigrant community and advocates are trying to find ways to bring them help and comfort. The latest effort comes in the form of a ringtone by the United Farm Workers, a cumbia-style jingle that advises "if immigration comes, keep calm.
