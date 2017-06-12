Panetta Institute for Public Policy will host student leaders for seminar

Seaside >> The Panetta Institute for Public Policy will host 27 student body officers from various California colleges and universities for an eight-day program addressing leadership in government, business and other fields. According to the institute, the 18th annual Leadership Seminar is held to “teach young men and women about leadership principles, strategies and practices; to send them back to their campuses and communities as more effective leaders; and to encourage them to pursue lives of public service.” The program features nearly two dozen presentations, events and exercises including discussions with former Defense Secretary Leon Panetta and former Rep. Sam Farr.

