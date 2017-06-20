Olive Garden attracts a large crowd in Salinas One of the most popular restaurants in Salinas, good luck on the wait on Friday, Saturday or Sunday Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/life/2017/06/20/olive-garden-attracts-large-crowd-salinas/412360001/ The Olive Garden has been one of Salinas' most popular dining establishments since it opened its doors back in the 90s. The company across the nation had a falling off with declining sales but apparently has made a dramatic comeback.

