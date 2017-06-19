No Singer Required

No Singer Required

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Boise Weekly

The luxury high-rise of rock-and-roll has fallen on hard times in the last 25 years. Once fancy condos are now overrun by squatters who, in doing as they please, revitalize the neighborhood.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Boise Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Help me get home 16 hr Hugh Jass 8
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) 16 hr Mari Cone 9
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Excessive Heat Warning for Monterey County was issued at June 22 at 1:10PM PDT

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Saudi Arabia
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Cuba
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,782 • Total comments across all topics: 281,946,293

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC