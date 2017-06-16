No Fireworks Show on the 4th of July
No Fireworks Show on the 4th of July In Salinas `safe and sane' fireworks are permitted. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2szxIlP With the Fourth of July around the corner, the city of Salinas confirmed that `safe and sane' fireworks are permitted this year in Salinas, but there will be no city-sponsored fireworks show at the Salinas Sports Complex/Rodeo grounds.
