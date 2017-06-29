NewsNo fees to reclaim pets during Fourth of JulyNo fees to reclaim...
Salinas Animal Services and Monterey County Animal Services are waiving fees for owners who reclaim lots pets over Fourth of July. No fees to reclaim pets during Fourth of July Salinas Animal Services and Monterey County Animal Services are waiving fees for owners who reclaim lots pets over Fourth of July.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Thu
|Neal Peifer
|1
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|ZipWreck
|3
|Help me get home
|Jun 23
|roy cohn esq
|9
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Mari Cone
|9
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May '17
|Govmt Insider News
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC