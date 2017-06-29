NewsNo fees to reclaim pets during Fourth of JulyNo fees to reclaim...

NewsNo fees to reclaim pets during Fo...

Salinas Animal Services and Monterey County Animal Services are waiving fees for owners who reclaim lots pets over Fourth of July. No fees to reclaim pets during Fourth of July Salinas Animal Services and Monterey County Animal Services are waiving fees for owners who reclaim lots pets over Fourth of July.

