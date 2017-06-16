Neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza...

Neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 16 Read more: The Salinas Californian

Neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday District 1 Councilmember Scott Davis is hosting a neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday, June 17 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/16/neighborhood-clean-up-acosta-plaza-saturday/402117001/ Salinas residents will have an opportunity to get rid of any unwanted items while also contributing to the ongoing efforts to enrich the area of Acosta Plaza during a free neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, June 17. District 1 Councilmember Scott Davis is hosting the event and said he focused on the Acosta Plaza area because the clean-up is typically done there and it is "highly needed in that particular area."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) Jun 6 April Dahl 6
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Tiger Woods
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. China
  5. Wall Street
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,733 • Total comments across all topics: 281,872,088

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC