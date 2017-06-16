Neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday
Neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday District 1 Councilmember Scott Davis is hosting a neighborhood clean-up at Acosta Plaza this Saturday, June 17 Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/16/neighborhood-clean-up-acosta-plaza-saturday/402117001/ Salinas residents will have an opportunity to get rid of any unwanted items while also contributing to the ongoing efforts to enrich the area of Acosta Plaza during a free neighborhood clean-up on Saturday, June 17. District 1 Councilmember Scott Davis is hosting the event and said he focused on the Acosta Plaza area because the clean-up is typically done there and it is "highly needed in that particular area."
