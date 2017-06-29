Murder suspect Charles Holifield appe...

Murder suspect Charles Holifield appears in court

Read more: Santa Cruz Sentinel

Salinas >> Convicted sex offender Charles Holifield, 56, appeared in court Wednesday as his lawyers set a date for his preliminary hearing setting, in preparation of a trial for the 1998 murder and kidnapping of 13-year-old Christina Williams. Judge Pamela Butler set a date of Sept.

