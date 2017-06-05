Motorcyclist pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in victima s death

Salinas >> An Oregon man pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after he struck a girl with his motorcycle while driving recklessly, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bennett, 31, was driving a motorcycle on North Main Street in Salinas Oct. 25, 2016, and was observed by other drivers speeding and driving recklessly, the DA's Office said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.