Motorcyclist pleads guilty to vehicular manslaughter in victima s death
Salinas >> An Oregon man pleaded no contest Wednesday to felony vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence after he struck a girl with his motorcycle while driving recklessly, the Monterey County District Attorney's Office said. Andrew Bennett, 31, was driving a motorcycle on North Main Street in Salinas Oct. 25, 2016, and was observed by other drivers speeding and driving recklessly, the DA's Office said.
