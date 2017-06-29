More pedestrians killed in Salinas than in similar California cities More pedestrians are killed in the city of Salinas than in similar-sized cities in California. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/29/more-pedestrians-killed-salinas-than-similar-california-cities/440544001/ The faded paint of a crosswalk at Larkin Street and North Davis Road where a 17-year-old pedestrian was injured.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.