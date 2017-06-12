Monterey County Elections Office to move next week
Salinas >> The Monterey County Elections Office is moving to a bigger and better facility to help officials conduct the business elections more efficiently including a new observation area so the public can watch what goes on during an election without getting in the way. The office will move to 1441 Schilling Place, North Building, in Salinas effectively closing the operation from June 21-23.
