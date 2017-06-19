Monterey Bay Housing Trust awards $500K in first affordable housing...

Monterey >> The first affordable housing loan to come from the Monterey Bay Housing Trust has been awarded to the Community Housing Improvement Systems & Planning Association, Inc., and the $500,000 is going toward a project in Castroville on property owned by CHISPA for about 20 years. “CHISPA has owned the property since the mid-90s,” said Alfred Diaz-Infante, CEO of CHISPA.

