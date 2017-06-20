Life comes full circle at Stanford fo...

Life comes full circle at Stanford for David Esquer

Before announcing his plan to retire after a farewell season on The Farm just over a year ago, Stanford baseball head coach Mark Marquess picked up the phone and reached out to one of his former pupils, David Esquer. "And I asked him one question, 'Coach, are you good with that? Because if you're good with that, I'm good with that,' " Esquer recalled.

