Jose Velasco - whose violent arrest in 2015 was captured on video - pleads guilty.
A Salinas man pleaded guilty today to charges of false imprisonment by violence or menace against his mother and resisting arrest while disarming an officer for a 2015 incident in Salinas that was captured on video, sparking outcry against police brutality . On June 5, 2015, Salinas police officers were finishing their lunch break when a nearby citizen reported a man was beating a woman in the intersection of of North Main Street and East Bernal Drive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 6
|April Dahl
|6
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC