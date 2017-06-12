Jose Velasco - whose violent arrest i...

Jose Velasco - whose violent arrest in 2015 was captured on video - pleads guilty.

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Weekly

A Salinas man pleaded guilty today to charges of false imprisonment by violence or menace against his mother and resisting arrest while disarming an officer for a 2015 incident in Salinas that was captured on video, sparking outcry against police brutality . On June 5, 2015, Salinas police officers were finishing their lunch break when a nearby citizen reported a man was beating a woman in the intersection of of North Main Street and East Bernal Drive.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Weekly.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) Jun 6 April Dahl 6
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. U.S. Open
  1. Cuba
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. Health Care
  4. Syria
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,788 • Total comments across all topics: 281,811,500

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC