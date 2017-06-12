Jose Velasco - whose violent arrest in 2015 was captured on video - pleads guilty.

A Salinas man pleaded guilty today to charges of false imprisonment by violence or menace against his mother and resisting arrest while disarming an officer for a 2015 incident in Salinas that was captured on video, sparking outcry against police brutality . On June 5, 2015, Salinas police officers were finishing their lunch break when a nearby citizen reported a man was beating a woman in the intersection of of North Main Street and East Bernal Drive.

