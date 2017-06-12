ICE agents arrest 19 in raids in Sali...

ICE agents arrest 19 in raids in Salinas and South County.

Local rumors of impending immigration raids started almost as soon as President Donald Trump was sworn in in January, and last week, the rumors turned out to be true. U.S. Immigrations and Customs Enforcement officials arrested 54 foreign nationals in seven California counties from June 5-9, with the majority of those arrests-19-occurring in Monterey County.

