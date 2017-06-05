How the $ 1 billion Monterey County budget sausage is made.

The White House's proposed $4.1 trillion federal budget has been a doozy of a news story in recent weeks, but there's a smaller-though still significant-budget process underway much closer to home. When the Monterey County Board of Supervisors convenes Monday, June 5 at 9am, they'll workshop the proposed $1.04 billion budget for Monterey County for fiscal year 2017-18 .

