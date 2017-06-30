Homeless population down in county
Health and Human Services Director James Rydingsword presented a homeless services report to county supervisors on Tuesday. The county is required to conduct a homeless census every two years as part of their member status in Continuum of Care with Salinas and Monterey counties.
