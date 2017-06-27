Hike: Point Reyesa Abbotts Lagoon nev...

Hike: Point Reyesa Abbotts Lagoon never disappoints

The roped-off areas of Abbotts Lagoon are to protect the nests of endangered snowy plovers. The hike to Abbotts Lagoon is an easy level 2.8-mile round trip on the Abbotts Lagoon Trail, or more depending how far you walk along the beach.

