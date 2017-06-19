Health Department gets $6 million to ...

Health Department gets $6 million to expand mental health services in South County

Monterey County will get more substance use disorder treatment services and expand mental health services with the help of state funds. $6 million dollars has been awarded to the Monterey County Health Department's Behavioral Health Bureau.

