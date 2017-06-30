Forbes AgTech Summit returns to Salin...

Forbes AgTech Summit returns to Salinas, showcases innovations

A capacity crowd listens to a discussion on “Overcoming Go-To-Market Challenges In Ag-Tech” with Mark Young, Jorge Heraud, Ashwin Madgavkar and Kevin Monk at the Forbes AgTech Summit in Salinas on Thursday. Salinas >> The world converged on Oldtown Salinas at the 2017 Forbes AgTech Summit where experts in agriculture and technology met to discuss the challenges and view the latest innovations in the global food system.

