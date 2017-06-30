Forbes AgTech Summit returns to Salinas, showcases innovations
A capacity crowd listens to a discussion on “Overcoming Go-To-Market Challenges In Ag-Tech” with Mark Young, Jorge Heraud, Ashwin Madgavkar and Kevin Monk at the Forbes AgTech Summit in Salinas on Thursday. Salinas >> The world converged on Oldtown Salinas at the 2017 Forbes AgTech Summit where experts in agriculture and technology met to discuss the challenges and view the latest innovations in the global food system.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Debate Over FISHERMANa S Wharf Continues
|Thu
|Neal Peifer
|1
|Salinas singer Larry Hosford dies (Nov '16)
|Jun 25
|ZipWreck
|3
|Help me get home
|Jun 23
|roy cohn esq
|9
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 21
|Mari Cone
|9
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May '17
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May '17
|Govmt Insider News
|1
