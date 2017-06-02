Fatal minivan crash kills Chinese tourist
A family of six from Beijing crashed a 2017 Mercedes Metris into a tree on state Highway 1 in Big Sur on Wednesday afternoon, killing a 57-year-old woman named Xia Wang, according to the California Highway Patrol. Another 58-year-old passenger who was not wearing his seatbelt was flown to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, where he remained in serious condition on Thursday afternoon.
