Fatal minivan crash kills Chinese tourist

A family of six from Beijing crashed a 2017 Mercedes Metris into a tree on state Highway 1 in Big Sur on Wednesday afternoon, killing a 57-year-old woman named Xia Wang, according to the California Highway Patrol. Another 58-year-old passenger who was not wearing his seatbelt was flown to Natividad Medical Center in Salinas, where he remained in serious condition on Thursday afternoon.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFBay.