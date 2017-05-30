Famous Stage Magician Makes Over $1,000,000 a Month Finding Dollar Coins in Air
SALINAS, CALIF., USA, June 2, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Famous stage magician and inventor of the Taj Mahal of Coins magic act could become one of the planets wealthiest men. Here's the math: John Shable magically finds over 500 silver dollars in the air in 4 1/2 minutes.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC