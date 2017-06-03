Editorial: Bill would help curb decei...

Editorial: Bill would help curb deceitful school bond measures

Saturday Jun 3 Read more: Pacifica Tribune

School officials and many state legislators want to keep voters in the dark about the most fundamental information related to billions of dollars of school bonds: Their cost to taxpayers. Each election local districts seeking voter approval for construction bonds pack ballot language with wordy feel-good descriptions of what the money will buy.

