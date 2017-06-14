DA's office leading the investigation of Tuesday afternoon SPD incidents Incident occurred at the height of Salinas' afternoon rush hour on N. Main Street and Laurel Drive. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/14/das-office-leading-investigation/394865001/ Officers on the scene reported that the District Attorney's office is leading the investigation of an incident that occurred at the intersection of N. Main and Laurel Drive in North Salinas.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.