Countya s $1.5 billion 2017-28 budget gets supervisorsa blessing

Salinas >> An assistant County Administrative Officer, a building inspector and two county parks rangers, along with seven temporarily funded Office of Employment Training employees were saved from the budget axe during a two-day hearing on the proposed $1.5 billion Monterey County budget for upcoming fiscal year 2017-18. Those employees were among the 16 slated to be laid off under the recommended county budget, which now includes just four layoffs including a county Resource Management Agency building official, a parks ranger manager, and an assistant administrative analyst and an administrative secretary in the CAO's Office.

