Countya s $1.5 billion 2017-28 budget...

Countya s $1.5 billion 2017-28 budget gets supervisorsa blessing

Next Story Prev Story
15 min ago Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> An assistant County Administrative Officer, a building inspector and two county parks rangers, along with seven temporarily funded Office of Employment Training employees were saved from the budget axe during a two-day hearing on the proposed $1.5 billion Monterey County budget for upcoming fiscal year 2017-18. Those employees were among the 16 slated to be laid off under the recommended county budget, which now includes just four layoffs including a county Resource Management Agency building official, a parks ranger manager, and an assistant administrative analyst and an administrative secretary in the CAO's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) 17 hr April Dahl 6
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Iran
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Health Care
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,892 • Total comments across all topics: 281,585,719

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC