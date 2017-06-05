County supervisors to be briefed on l...

County supervisors to be briefed on long-delayed soccer fields

Read more: Monterey County Herald

Salinas >> A long-running proposal to build a regional soccer complex on Monterey County-owned land in Salinas could get new momentum next week. On Tuesday, the Board of Supervisors is set to consider a status report on the Salinas Regional Soccer Complex proposal, which was proposed nearly a decade ago on a 42-acre county-owned site off Constitution Boulevard in Salinas.

