County Snapshot: Jesus Anaya Jesse Sanchez is an office assistant at the Monterey County Health/Environmental Health/Animal Services Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/26/county-snapshot-jesus-jesse-anaya/429538001/ Years of Experience: A little over 31 years with Monterey County and within that approximately 14 years with animal services. I started working for the county by doing housekeeping work, and I did that until the beginning of 2003 which is when I started working at the animal shelter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.