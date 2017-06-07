Car flipped over in front of Salinas Aquatic Center
Car flipped over in front of Salinas Aquatic Center Car flipped over in front of Salinas Aquatic Center Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2rWytoQ On Wednesday morning, a Honda SUV was hit by a van and flipped over on Bernal Drive, east of North Main Street. While the driver of the Honda SUV was taken to Natividad Medical Center, there were no reported injuries, according to the Salinas Police who were also on scene.
