Car flipped over in front of Salinas Aquatic Center

Wednesday Jun 7

On Wednesday morning, a Honda SUV was hit by a van and flipped over on Bernal Drive, east of North Main Street. While the driver of the Honda SUV was taken to Natividad Medical Center, there were no reported injuries, according to the Salinas Police who were also on scene.

