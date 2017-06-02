Californian vacates 123 W. Alisal

Californian vacates 123 W. Alisal Offices relocated to totally remodeled Suite 101 at 1093 South Main Street, Salinas Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://bit.ly/2sxi0o2 Beginning Monday, The Salinas Californian takes up residence at its new location at 1093 South Main Street, Suite 101, Salinas. The building has ample parking and is packed with the latest news and advertising technology.

