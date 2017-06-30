Breweries serve up patriotic suds Discretion Brewing releases its fifth annual Free Day IPA this Saturday. Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/life/toast-the-coast/2017/06/30/breweries-serve-up-patriotic-suds/441621001/ For some, celebrating the Fourth of July with a cold brew is as American as apple pie.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.