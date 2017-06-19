Anonymous donor offers $50K matching grant to Relay for Life Salinas
Anonymous donor offers $50K matching grant to Relay for Life Salinas Fundraising challenge meant to honor Relay's 20 Years! Check out this story on thecalifornian.com: http://www.thecalifornian.com/story/news/2017/06/19/anonymous-donor-offers-50-k-matching-grant-relay-life-salinas/409152001/ Relay For Life Salinas has the chance to raise an additional $100,000 towards its 20th-anniversary fundraising goal. The annual event raises money to support the American Cancer Society's research toward finding a cure for the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Salinas Californian.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 6
|April Dahl
|6
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC