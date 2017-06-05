About 2,200 cyclists ride through Sal...

About 2,200 cyclists ride through Salinas Valley for AIDS fundraiser

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Monterey County Herald

AIDS/LifeCycle rider Rob Costello of San Francisco makes some last-minute adjustments to his helmet before heading out from the group's lunch break at Central Park in Salinas Monday. The second leg of the seven-day ride from San Francisco to Los Angeles to raise money for AIDS takes the 2,200 riders on a 109-mile journey from Santa Cruz to King City.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Poll are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08) 4 hr April Dahl 6
Review: First Security Services (May '14) May 31 roum number 39
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) May 28 Oreo 16
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? May 25 Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Fil 3
Help me get home Apr '17 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. U.S. Open
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,526 • Total comments across all topics: 281,572,077

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC