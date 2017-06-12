A Salinas warming shelter closes due to code violations.
Two months, two shelters closed. It's been a rough stretch for Salinas' homeless.
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|are white people in salinas racist ? (Apr '08)
|Jun 6
|April Dahl
|6
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|May 31
|roum number
|39
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|May 28
|Oreo
|16
|Trump Wears Muslim Dress?
|May 25
|Govmt Insider News
|1
|Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Fil
|3
|Help me get home
|Apr '17
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
