18 farm workers hospitalized for suspected insecticide exposure.

Friday Jun 23

Thursday morning began as a regular work day for a Tanimura & Antle celery transplant crew. They showed up around 4:30am to begin working in a field off the corner of Abbott Street and Harris Road in South Salinas, but within an hour, workers began feeling dizzy and nauseous.

