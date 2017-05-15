York School student earns top prize a...

York School student earns top prize at Mathletics

SALINAS >> Monterey Peninsula private and charter schools are heavily represented among the winners of the 49th annual Mathetics competition, which took place Saturday at Hartnell College. The day's top honors went to Emma Cushing of The York School as the top scoring student in the advanced calculus exam.

