Two men fatally shot in Salinas

Salinas >> Two men were fatally shot on the 1300 block of Garner Avenue on Monday night in what police are investigating as a gang-related double homicide. Officers responded to a victim of a shooting at 8:25 p.m. and found Emilio Barrera, 41, and Antonio Ortega, 28, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

