Trump promised a 'big beautiful door'...

Trump promised a 'big beautiful door' in his border wall. California farmers are ready and waiting

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A tractor growls, the packing trailer jerks into motion and Betancourt and his co-workers begin their routine: walk, stoop, cut, toss. Walk, stoop, cut, toss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Salinas Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump Wears Muslim Dress? 5 hr Govmt Insider News 1
Salinas Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) 8 hr Fil 3
Help me get home Apr 25 Sara Rose 5
Gerald Walton Apr '17 GERALD WALTON 1
Nicole Dehoyes Apr '17 NICOLE WHITE 1
Review: First Security Services (May '14) Apr '17 Lewis Thomas 37
News Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09) Apr '17 replying to idiots 15
See all Salinas Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Salinas Forum Now

Salinas Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Salinas Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Health Care
  5. Microsoft
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Iran
  3. Recession
  4. Gay Marriage
  5. Syria
 

Salinas, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,470 • Total comments across all topics: 281,276,346

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC