Trail connecting two parts of Big Sur may open to public by June 1
Big Sur >> Local officials and business owners are hoping to allow public access on the foot trail that reconnected Big Sur by circumventing the downed Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge by June 1. A team of local volunteers, members of the Big Sur Volunteer Fire Brigade, State Parks employees and California Conservation Corps members built the half-mile footpath in March to allow access for residents and employees of local businesses after the bridge connecting the canyon on Highway 1 failed. Brent Marshall, the Monterey District superintendent for State Parks, said the real issue for opening the Pfeiffer Canyon access trail to the general public is parking.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Monterey County Herald.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC