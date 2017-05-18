Trail connecting two parts of Big Sur...

Trail connecting two parts of Big Sur may open to public by June 1

Big Sur >> Local officials and business owners are hoping to allow public access on the foot trail that reconnected Big Sur by circumventing the downed Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge by June 1. A team of local volunteers, members of the Big Sur Volunteer Fire Brigade, State Parks employees and California Conservation Corps members built the half-mile footpath in March to allow access for residents and employees of local businesses after the bridge connecting the canyon on Highway 1 failed. Brent Marshall, the Monterey District superintendent for State Parks, said the real issue for opening the Pfeiffer Canyon access trail to the general public is parking.

