Toddler struck by unlicensed driver, airlifted to hospital in Salinas

Tuesday

A 3-year-old was helicoptered to the hospital after he was hit by a car in Salinas over the weekend, police said. The accident was reported around 10:52 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Humboldt Dr., where the boy was walking with his mother from the house to their car, according to police.

