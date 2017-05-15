The Salinas Public Library goes live on ByWater Solutions Koha Support

ByWater Solutions, an open source community contributor and America's forefront provider of Koha support, announced today that the Salinas Public Library, of Salinas, CA. is now live on Koha with ByWater Solutions! ByWater completed the migration of the library's 190,000 plus holdings from Liblime Koha and is providing ongoing Koha support and hosting services to the system's three branches; The John Steinbeck, Cesar Chavez and El Gabilan Libraries.

