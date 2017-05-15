The Salinas Public Library goes live on ByWater Solutions Koha Support
ByWater Solutions, an open source community contributor and America's forefront provider of Koha support, announced today that the Salinas Public Library, of Salinas, CA. is now live on Koha with ByWater Solutions! ByWater completed the migration of the library's 190,000 plus holdings from Liblime Koha and is providing ongoing Koha support and hosting services to the system's three branches; The John Steinbeck, Cesar Chavez and El Gabilan Libraries.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Library Technology Guides automation update.
Add your comments below
Salinas Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Help me get home
|Apr 25
|Sara Rose
|5
|Gerald Walton
|Apr '17
|GERALD WALTON
|1
|Nicole Dehoyes
|Apr '17
|NICOLE WHITE
|1
|Review: First Security Services (May '14)
|Apr '17
|Lewis Thomas
|37
|Police briefs: Beaten body found on Old Stage Road (Dec '09)
|Apr '17
|replying to idiots
|15
|Victory Outreach
|Mar '17
|Seven
|1
|More Russians In Government
|Mar '17
|Agent Orange Orifice
|1
Find what you want!
Search Salinas Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC